🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A woman from Wilkes-Barre was sentenced in federal court on charges he provided false information on firearm purchase applications.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Quinniea Gross, 27, was sentenced to three years in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for giving false statements in connection with acquisition of firearms.

Gross was convicted by a jury of conspiracy and straw purchasing firearms in July 2023. Gross accompanied a drug addict to several firearms dealers in the region and took possession of firearms purchased by a coconspirator, according to the news release.

The news release says Gross purchased four firearms for herself, two of which were seized in an unrelated drug trafficking investigation in Philadelphia.

Christian Barns, a coconspirator in the investigation, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison on Aug. 1 for conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the acquisition of eight firearms.

Gross was also sentenced to serve two-years of supervised release when she is released from federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian Gallagher and Todd K. Hinkley prosecuted.