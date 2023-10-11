Legislation would see South Valley Parkway renamed for former senator

🔊 Listen to this

Former state Sen. John Yudichak, right, listens with Sen. Lisa Baker and Rep. Alec Ryncavage at Wednesday’s celebration of the South Valley corridor.

NEWPORT TWP. — Northeastern Pennsylvania is a community “that gets things done.”

So said Brent Miles, Chief Marketing Officer for NorthPoint Development. And in recent years, getting things done here has included a billion dollars worth of investment in Luzerne County’s South Valley area in and around Nanticoke, such as NorthPoint.

Miles, along with Nathaniel Hagedorn, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of NorthPoint Development came to one of the developments on Dziak Drive to celebrate that landmark level of investment, which has created thousands of jobs and delivered sustainable solutions for the community.

And they came to honor one of the people who was instrumental in getting things done: former state Sen. John Yudichak.

“The investment into the South Valley works to redevelop this site for long-term sustainability by putting the site into production, generating taxes for the community, and further strengthening the economy through job creation,” Miles said during the gathering at Tradeport 164, Building 9, 301 Dziak Drive.

“This community is a well-oiled machine — we’ve had nothing but smooth sailing. And we’re not done,” Miles said.

That economic teaser was music to the ears of all in attendance, which included Joe Hillan, Newport Township Manager; Nanticoke Mayor Kevin Coughlin, as well as Yudichak, Sen. Lisa Baker; and Wes Hokanson, Associate Director at Chewy.com.

Miles talked about the public/private partnerships that saw the former barren acreage to be developed — 14 new companies, more than 10,000 jobs and $1 billion in investment.

Yudichak honored

Sen. Baker surprised the crowd when she announced when she and her colleagues will introduce legislation to re-name the South Valley Parkway the “Senator John Yudichak Commerce Parkway.”

Baker said the action would commemorate the vision and hard work of Yudichak, who spent 24 years in the state legislature, adding that his efforts epitomize Pennsylvania’s history, present, and future.

“We propose Luzerne County knows and understands the impact of Sen. Yudichak’s commitment, and this recognition will allow others who travel the route to better understand who championed the effort,” Baker said.

Miles added that everyone involved in the transformation of the South Valley extend “a profound and heartfelt acknowledgment to Yudichak, whose unwavering advocacy and dedication to the very region where he was born and raised has been instrumental in bringing these transformative projects to fruition, as well as our tenants, who make the success of these industrial parks possible.”

Yudichak began his remarks by using a quote from Winnie the Pooh:

“As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen.”

Yudichak said when he first met NorthPoint Development’s Hagedorn and Miles, he knew the communities of the South Valley were poised for a grand economic development adventure.

“NorthPoint Development was a different kind of company — they wanted to invest in people not just projects,” Yudichak said. “They cared about the communities they invested in and they sought, on every project, to build long-term business relationships that went beyond the contract to ensure the quality jobs and the significant local tax revenue that they were generating would be sustainable long after the ribbon cutting ceremonies.”

In 2016, Yudichak said NorthPoint broke ground on the $90 million South Valley Parkway that would create a safer access route to Luzerne County Community College and better connect the commerce of the I-81 corridor to the communities of the South Valley.

Shortly after construction on the SVP began, Yudichak said NorthPoint purchased 172 acres in the South Valley and brought in such national corporations as Adidas, Patagonia, and Chewy.com.

“This stunning economic boom along the I-81 corridor led to the Governor’s Action Team to recognize NEPA as the number one region in PA for job creation and private investment,” Yudichak said. “The historic, first-class public-private partnership between Luzerne County and NorthPoint has fueled the economic revitalization of the South Valley and touched the lives of more than 10,000 families who can now secure good wages and good job opportunities right here in NEPA.”

Sen. Baker comments

“Over the past several years, we have all become familiar with exciting public announcements and groundbreakings touting projected investments and job numbers in Luzerne County,” Baker said. “But even at that, the numbers for South Valley are beyond jaw dropping and impressive.”

Baker said the key to all the success has been partnership.

Partnership has been the name of the game advancing all of these large-scale projects.

“The billion dollars in private investment leveraged here is remarkable,” Baker said. “The list of companies locating here is lengthy and impressive. The job numbers are exceptional. Look around, and it is easy to see why NorthPoint has built a reputation as the number one developer in the nation. We have successfully turned disadvantages into strengths with the large scale environmental and brownfield remediation providing the foundation for this vital project.”

Baker said that from the beginning, Yudichak has been quarterbacking the Luzerne County team.

“John, I am pleased to publicly express my gratitude and admiration for what you have accomplished,” Baker said. “From working with you in the Senate, I realize this effort was no exception. It is the signature way you have always tackled problems and guided opportunities across the communities of your Senate District — with determination, drive and dedication.”