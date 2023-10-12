🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre City Police detectives charged a woman from Luzerne Borough with delivering heroin that resulted in the overdose death of a man in Wilkes-Barre more than three years ago.

Michelle Forlenza, 58, of Buckingham Avenue, allegedly exchanged heroin for $40 to Jason Johnsonand another man inside an apartment at Lincoln Plaza on May 11, 2020, according to court records.

Johnson and the other man snorted the heroin and passed out. The other man awakened and felt Johnson who was “ice cold” on the floor of the apartment, court records say.

During an interview with detectives, Forlenza initially denied she was at Lincoln Plaza but recanted, claiming she delivered heroin she poured onto a compact disc cover, according to court records.

Forlenza was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on a single count of drug delivery resulting in death. Forlenza was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Malloy deemed her a danger to the community.