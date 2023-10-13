🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Flames damaged a home in Luzerne County Thursday night.

The call came in around 7 p.m. for a working structure fire on Constitution Avenue in Hanover Township.

No one was home at the time, however, two pets were inside when the fire broke out and there was no word late Thursday on the animals’ condition.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.