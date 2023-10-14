🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — About 1,500 city residents will be receiving replacement mail ballots for November’s general election due to a data mismatch issue involving the mailing process.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo informed members of County Council and the Board of Elections about the issue on Saturday afternoon.

The content of the ballots themselves was correct, but there was a mismatch with the file that correlates the precinct and the ballot file to be mailed.

The situation affects 1,557 voters in Wilkes-Barre City Wards 2-8 and 14-20. The impacted voters have received email notification that their original ballot has been canceled and a revised ballot will be mailed, Crocamo said.

“As of this afternoon, the (election) Bureau is cancelling the correspondence ID numbers associated with those mail ballot packets. We are working with the Department of State and our printer to ensure the correct ballot is issued to those voters that have been affected while working diligently to ensure each voter has only one valid ballot,” Crocamo wrote. “Ballot packets with the correct files will be mailed to impacted voters directly via the Wilkes-Barre USPS over the next several days to ensure they are corrected prior to the 10/24/2023 statutory deadline to begin mailing ballots.”

The impacted voters will receive their mail-in ballots well before the statutory deadline, Crocamo added.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. For information about relevant deadlines regarding voting and ballots, visit the county’s election website at https://www.luzernecounty.org/858/Voter-Information, or the Pennsylvania Department of State site at https://www.vote.pa.gov/Voting-in-PA/Pages/Mail-and-Absentee-Ballot.aspx.