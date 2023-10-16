🔊 Listen to this

FRANKLIN TWP. — A former police officer and a university campus officer was arraigned on allegations he brandished a firearm while retrieving a dog at an animal refuge Sunday.

Antonio Domenico Oriolo, 33, of Sugar Notch, went to Blue Chip Animal Refuge looking for his dog and partially exposed a firearm in his pocket during a dispute, according to the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre.

Oriolo demanded his dog and presented a badge from the White Haven Police Department and an identification card from the Wilkes University Police Department, state police reported.

State police said Oriolo was no longer employed at either police department.

Oriolo was arraigned by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher of Shickshinny on charges of impersonating a public servant, criminal trespass, firearms not to be carried without a license and harassment. Oriolo was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.