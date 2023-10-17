🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Police in Kingston and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested a man from Albany, NY., on allegations he delivered a kilogram of cocaine Monday.

Quswan Nobles, 48, was arrested after he allegedly arrived with the cocaine kilo in an apartment complex near Church Street just after 5 p.m., according to court records.

Court records say police received information that a man from New York driving a Buick would be delivering cocaine in the apartment complex and set up surveillance.

Nobles was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Nobles was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Malloy deemed him a flight risk.

A kilo of cocaine in Northeastern Pennsylvania has a street value of approximately $45,000 while the street value of a cocaine kilo in Philadelphia is $30,000 to $35,000, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.