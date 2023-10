🔊 Listen to this

Police and first responders were called to an apartment complex off Coal Street Friday evening for a reported shooting.

Police and first responders were called to an apartment complex off Coal Street Friday evening for a reported shooting.

WILKES-BARRE — Police and first responders were called to an apartment complex off Coal Street Friday evening for a reported shooting. Multiple evidence markers can be seen in the parking lot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.