Luzerne County Election Board member Audrey Serniak said she will seek another term because the county law office issued an updated opinion that the county home rule charter does not bar her from reappointment.

Serniak said earlier this month she was applying for another term but then subsequently alerted the public she could not seek another term based on an opinion from a county assistant solicitor. Serniak said at the time she wanted to make sure citizens knew about the need because there were no other Democrats on the eligibility list.

However, Serniak said she recently received a revised opinion from the law office that she can apply.

“Apparently the office of law took a deeper look and came out with an official opinion that I can reapply, so I am going to reapply,” Serniak said.

In the initial legal opinion, a charter section was cited indicating election board members must wait for a period of one year after leaving office to be appointed to a county authority, board or commission.

Serniak said the follow-up opinion indicated that did not apply to reappointments.

Two seats will be open on the five-citizen, volunteer board at the start of 2024

Board Vice Chairman James Mangan’s term also expires the end of this year, but he had said he would not be interested in remaining on the board in 2024. Mangan is in a Republican seat.

Council appoints two Democrats and two Republicans, and those four select the fifth seat, with that person serving as chairperson.

Prospective applicants must be publicly interviewed, and applications are posted on council’s Authorities/Boards/Commissions section at luzernecounty.org.

In addition to preparing for and attending regular evening board meetings, election board members must be available on Election Day and during the day for a little over a week to two weeks after each primary and general election for the adjudication process.

Serniak is the most veteran seated board member, serving since July 2019. She said she cares about elections and has flexibility to fulfill the unpaid role because she is retired.

“I believe in free and fair elections,” Serniak said. “I have the time and will and desire to do this.”

