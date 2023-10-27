🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Three people from the same family were arrested Thursday on allegations they were peddling synthetic marijuana tainted with illicit drugs.

Police in Hanover Township along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office served a search warrant at 123 Regal St., arresting Kit May Zim, 36, Ella Zim, 38, and Alice Jean Zim, 32.

Authorities say in a news release they seized a large amount of synthetic marijuana, packaging materials and more than $18,000 in cash from the residence.

The synthetic marijuana was suspected to be laced with additional illicit controlled substances, authorities say.

Kit Zim, Ella Zim and Alice Zim were arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey of Hanover Township on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They were each jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Authorities also captured Jeremy Bartz, 34, and Jeremiah Lenchick, 34, during the narcotics investigation. Bartz and Lenchick were found to be wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Office and were jailed at the county correctional facility.