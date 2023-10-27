🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP — After a week of almost daily disruptions from threats, including several days with two-hour delays, Lake Lehman School District announced the Old Shoe Game has been postponed from Friday night to Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

The district sent out notice that the game will be moved, but noted admission will be free and urged everyone attending to bring a non-perishable food donation to restock local food pantries.

Named for the shape of the trophy, the annual match up between Dallas and Lake-Lehman dates back to 1958. The trophy itself goes back another 10 years when, in 1948, it was awarded to the best Back Mountain Team among Dallas Township, Kingston Township, Lehman Township and Westmoreland High Schools until school consolidation trimmed the number of high schools.

Lake-Lehman began the week posting a statement on its website regarding the recurring threats area districts have received since around mid-September, and ended the week with two-hour delays on Thursday and Friday due to threats.

