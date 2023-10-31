🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township arrested a man they allege had approximately 300 pictures of suspected child sexual abuse materials saved on his cellular phone.

Shaun Loux, 38, who lived in a fourth floor apartment at Lee Park Towers, was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on a single count of child pornography. Loux was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police investigating a separate incident involving Loux and alleged child sex assault offenses served a search warrant for his cellular phone.

The phone was forensically analyzed by the Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit that extracted approximately 300 pictures of suspected child sexual abuse materials, the complaint says.

A law enforcement source said Loux could face additional charges as the investigation is continuing.