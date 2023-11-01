🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Exeter who recently turned 18 years old will face felony aggravated assault charges in Luzerne County Juvenile Court alleging she intentionally struck two girls with a vehicle.

President Judge Michael T. Vough transferred the case against the woman, of Scarboro Street, from adult court to juvenile court following a decertification hearing Tuesday.

Wilkes-Barre police charged the woman, then 16, as an adult with aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless driving, failing to stop and render aid and two counts of accidents involving injury on allegations she intentionally struck two girls with a vehicle on South Main Street, between Ross and Academy streets, on Aug. 21, 2022, according to court records.

The Times Leader is not publishing the woman’s name due to her case being transferred to juvenile court.

Court records say the woman was engaged in a dispute with the two girls she allegedly struck.

Surveillance footage showed the woman parking near Family Dollar at South Main and Ross streets and entering the store where she engaged in a physical fight with the two girls.

The two girls were recorded leaving the store and walking across South Main Street when they were struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by the woman.

Police in court records say the two girls were thrown into the air, landed on the hood of the woman’s vehicle and struck the pavement.

One girl suffered severe head injuries and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, while the other girl was treated for injuries to her shoulder, hip and back at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Surveillance footage showed the woman only applied the brakes when driving off a high curb with no brake lights when she struck the two girls.

Attorney Andrew J. Katsock, who represents the woman, filed a motion to have the case transferred from adult to juvenile court in February.