WILKES-BARRE — Correctional officer Osmel Martinez was interviewed by two Pennsylvania State Police investigators as a witness to an inmate’s death at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township, but the tone of the discussion quickly changed.

About 45 minutes of the recorded interview was shown to the Luzerne County jury on the third day of Martinez’s trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Wednesday.

Martinez is facing trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice and unsworn falsification to authorities in the death of inmate Edgar Gearhart, 24, inside the prison’s G-Block on Jan. 28, 2021.

Another inmate, Nafese Antoine Pierce, 27, admitted to stabbing Gearhart in the neck with a shank during an argument about phone privileges. Pierce pled guilty to third-degree murder and is expected to be sentenced to 12-to-24 years in prison on Nov. 8.

State police at Wilkes-Barre allege Martinez listed false and deceiving information on a prison report related to Gearhart’s murder and did nothing to prevent Pierce from fighting Gearhart.

During Wednesday’s trial proceeding, assistant district attorneys Jarrett Ferentino and James McMonagle played the recorded interview Martinez gave with state police investigators Trooper Shaun Flynn and now retired Trooper Edward Urban.

Urban testified Martinez was brought to the barracks as a “commonwealth witness” as they investigated Gearhart’s death.

But, during the interview, Urban said Martinez clearly displayed inconsistencies with his answers compared to what he reported on his prison’s report.

Urban, Flynn and other investigators had interviewed inmates from G-Block on Jan. 30, 2021, two days after Gearhart’s death, and a day after an autopsy by Dr. Charles Siebert revealed Gearhart died from a stab wound to the neck. Gearhart’s death was ruled a homicide following the autopsy on Jan. 29, 2021.

Martinez was interviewed, which was video recorded, on Feb. 5, 2021.

Urban said during interviews with inmates on Jan. 30, 2021, investigators learned Pierce was the suspect and Martinez was aware Pierce was going to fight Gearhart.

As the jury was shown the recorded interview, Martinez told investigators the night of Jan. 28, 2021, was a “normal evening” and did not observe or witness Pierce and Gearhart engaged in a fight.

Urban and Flynn confronted Martinez with the inconsistency from what inmates had told them to what Martinez had reported a “normal evening.”

Martinez’s demeanor, tone and body language as shown on the video clearly changed to a confrontation with Flynn and Urban during the Feb. 5, 2021, interview.

When Martinez was interviewed, Urban said investigators already knew Gearhart had a phone call that lasted from 7:06 to 7:13 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2021. Gearhart was arguing during the call about phone privileges and if Gearhart “goes to the hole,” it was about fighting Pierce.

Pierce testified Tuesday that he was in charge of scheduling inmates to phone call slots and accepting payments on behalf of Martinez who operated the phone call scheme in G-Block. Payments consisted of food items and as much as $5 for peak time slots, Pierce testified.

When Gearhart was caught using a phone without a scheduled slot and failing to pay, Pierce told Martinez he was going to “rip” with Gearhart.

Urban said Martinez’s prison report about Gearhart’s death contained false information and is filled with untruthfulness and inconsistencies.

Ferentino and McMonagle suspect Pierce and Gearhart engaged in two fights almost immediately after Gearhart got off the phone at 7:13 p.m., with the second fight involving the fatal stab wound to the neck.

It wasn’t until 8:25 p.m. when Martinez called for a medical team to respond to G-Block, prosecutors allege.

Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.