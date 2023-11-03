🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman was arraigned Friday on allegations she fired several shots from a handgun inside a hallway of an apartment at Emunah Manor Apartments on Coal Street, Wilkes-Barre.

City police say they recovered three bullet fragments in a third-floor hallway of 292 Coal St. where Tyesha Denise Pharr-Bacon, 32, was arrested, according to court records.

Pharr-Bacon claimed self-defense, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the apartment complex at about 7:20 p.m. for gunshots and spoke with a woman who had an injury to her forehead.

The woman reported she was involved in a physical altercation with Pharr-Bacon about a 7-year-old girl running up and down stairs near Pharr-Bacon’s apartment, the complaint says.

During the fight, the woman told police she was cut on her forehead with a knife.

The woman’s boyfriend told police Pharr-Bacon later appeared at his apartment door brandishing a firearm, the complaint says.

A video surveillance camera recorded audio of what resembled gunshots in the hallway.

Pharr-Bacon was arrested when she was spotted entering the apartment building, according to the complaint.

Police in the complaint say Pharr-Bacon claimed self-defense and the rings on her fingers caused the laceration on the woman’s forehead.

Police searched Pharr-Bacon’s apartment and were unsuccessful in finding the firearm but seized a pellet gun.

Pharr-Bacon was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.