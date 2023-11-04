🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Motorists should expect road closures and traffic delays this Sunday due to the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. and will travel along Market Street from Wyoming Avenue in Kingston to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

Meters along the parade route will be bagged on Saturday, Nov. 4 by 10 a.m.

Vehicles parked along the parade route in Wilkes-Barre and on South and North Main Streets will be ticketed on Sunday, Nov. 5 beginning at 11 a.m., with towing to commence at 12 p.m.

The following Wilkes-Barre city roads will be closed between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday:

• South River Street at West Northampton Street

• North River Street at West Jackson Street

• South Franklin Street at West Northampton Street

• South Main Street at West Northampton Street

• North Main Street at West Union Street

• East Market Street at North Washington Street

• Kirby Park Road at Market Street

• Kirby Park Road at parking lot entry

• North River Street at West Union closed to Southbound traffic only

For more information about the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade, visit the Facebook page “Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.”