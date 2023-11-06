🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Testimony continues Monday in the homicide trial of James Raymond Alberto, 35, charged for being the mastermind in the killing of Judith Comisky inside her South Wilkes-Barre residence in September 2021.

A jury was selected and several witnesses testified Friday for Alberto’s trial before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Wilkes-Barre police detectives in court records allege Alberto, who formerly lived in the same Willow Street house with Comisky, believed she was an informant and provided law enforcement with information about his lifestyle.

Prosecutors have rebutted that claim.

Court records say Alberto pressured Charles Bierly, 25, kill Comisky on Sept. 16, 2021.

Bierly entered the residence with a firearm that failed to fire. During a struggle, Bierly grabbed a knife he used to kill Comisky, according to court records.

Bierly discarded weapons used in the murder in the Susquehanna River near the Nanticoke-West Nanticoke Bridge. A dive team recovered the weapons.

Bierly pled guilty to third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide related to his role in killing Comisky. As part of his plea agreement, Bierly is expected to testify against Alberto.

During an interrogation with city police detectives, court records say, Bierly claimed Alberto threatened to harm his girlfriend and himself if he did not kill Comisky.

Alberto, represented by Attorney Frank T. McCabe II, is facing trial on charges of criminal homicide, criminal solicitation to commit criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary and illegal possession of a firearm.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Julian Truskowski are prosecuting.