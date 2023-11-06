🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Excitement is building for tonight’s Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot of $3.2 million, which is now the largest jackpot in the game’s 31-year history.

“It’s such an exciting time to be playing the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game for tonight’s drawing,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “All of our Lottery products, including Cash 5 with Quick Cash, help the Pennsylvania Lottery generate vital funds that pay for programs which benefit older Pennsylvanians, every day. It only takes one ticket to win big, so please remember to play responsibly.”

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on October 17, 2023, when a $300,000 jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Lycoming County.

The previous record-setting Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot of more than $3 million was won in Montgomery County on August 12, 2022.

On April 23, 1992, the Pennsylvania Lottery introduced its longest-running jackpot game, Cash 5. Originally, Cash 5 players selected five numbers from 1 to 39 for a chance at the all-cash jackpot, starting at $100,000.

Cash 5 started as a weekly game and eventually became a nightly drawing in 1998. In February 2008, the Lottery made a change to Cash 5, increasing the matrix from 5 of 39 numbers to 5 of 43 numbers, with a starting jackpot of $125,000.

On March 23, 2021, Cash 5 re-launched as Cash 5 with Quick Cash; the same nightly draw game that players have always enjoyed, with an additional chance to instantly win $2 or $6.