Fork Over Love has four meal distributions planned for November.

To date, the non-profit has served 55,000 meals in neighborhoods throughout Luzerne County and has reinvested $550,000 back into our local restaurants.

Upcoming Meal Distributions — Drive Or Walk Up

• Thursday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m.

Hazleton Integration Project

225 E. 4th St., Hazleton

This is a walk-up event. You may park your car in the parking lot to receive assistance.

• Wednesday, Nov. 15, 5 p.m.

Hanover Area High School

1600 Sans Souci Pkwy, Hanover Township

Meal sponsored by Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services

• Tuesday, Nov. 21, 5 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre Area High School

2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains Township

Meal Sponsored by William G. McGowan Charitable Fund

• Monday, Nov. 27, 5 p.m.

Hoyt Library

284 Market St., Kingston

Walk-up only. You’ll find us inside the library in the community room.

• To find or offer help, visit — forkoverlove.org

Fork Over Love is a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for free. Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants.

— Bill O’Boyle