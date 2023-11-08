🔊 Listen to this

Director of Photography J. B. Earl sets his camera up to record a scene of ‘Shadows of the Past,’ a horror film based on the history of locations throughout Luzerne and Lackawanna counties set to release next fall. Filming for the film will take place inside the Frederick Stegmaier Mansion this week.

The Frederick Stegmaier Mansion, built in the 1870s, will be the set for an upcoming horror film set to release next fall.

Executive Producer Robert Savakinus, left, Director of Photography J. B. Earl and Director and Producer Luz Cabrales and First Assisting Cameraman and Stunts and Fight Coordinator Jared Sokirka critique a scene from ‘Shadows of the Past’ together after filming inside the Frederick Stegmaier Mansion on Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE — Halloween might be over, but Wilkes-Barre is about to get scarier.

This week, the city will host the cast and crew of “Shadows of the Past,” a horror film based on the history of locations throughout Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

“Shadows of the Past” will film inside the Frederick Stegmaier Mansion as part of the film’s effort to “showcase the area’s history with a horror twist.”

The film is based on the book “Haunted Scranton” by A. C. Bernardi, which features a tour of the most haunted spots in the city, complete with local history and legends.

“We took three of these stories and decided to turn them into a horror anthology based on the history,” said Executive Producer Robert Savakinus.

And, according to him, the Frederick Stegmaier Mansion serves a vital function in that story.

“The main part of our story is that we have a mine owner who is actually evil and we’re using this location to show the wealth that he had as a mine owner back at that time,” Savakinus said.

“We have such great attractions and unique locations in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and filming here at the mansion offers us an opportunity get that out there via films and it lets filmmakers around the country know that there’s great locations here,” he added.

The mansion, originally built in the 1870s, features three floors equipped with period-accurate furnishings — the perfect set for things that go bump in the night.

“When you walk into a mansion like this, there’s that sense of eeriness immediately, so already you’re getting a bit of the history mixed with horror elements” said Luz Cabrales, director and producer for the film.

According to Cabrales, the film will feature aspects of the paranormal.

“It really focuses on that paranormal part of horror — the psychological part plus a little bit of drama thrown in there and maybe some comedy without the cliche that sometimes comes with the genre,” she said.

The film will also rely heavily on the performances of younger actors — a feature of the film that Cabrales says was intentional.

“Usually you don’t see a lot of children in horror, but this film has a lot of younger kids and it also puts a spotlight on women to really showcase the diversity of the talent that this area has to offer,” she said.

‘We have everything that Hollywood has’

In addition to utilizing the Frederick Stegmaier Mansion, “Shadows of the Past” also filmed in several other locations throughout Luzerne County and its neighboring Lackawanna County, such as the Electric City Trolley Museum, Wyoming Area High School, The V Spot and the Brooks Mine.

Filming inside such historic local spots is about much more than just finding the right locations for scenes, Cabrales said.

“It’s part of our mission to make more films in this area and to use local talents and local attractions. It’s really about highlighting the history and creativity of this area and mixing them together,” she said.

“It’s saying, ‘look at us, we have everything that Hollywood has’,” Cabrales added.

For Jared Sokirka, of Scranton, the film’s proximity to home is something he’s not used to. Acting as the film’s first assisting cameraman and stunts and fight coordinator, he often travels upwards of three hours to even arrive on a set — not to mention the oftentimes over 12-hour long shifts.

“It’s definitely a novelty feeling because I commute most of the time to Philadelphia for work, so to shoot something within a half hour to home is amazing,” Sokirka said.

“Plus, a haunted mansion right in our back yard? Yeah, it’s nice,” he added.

Scranton native Savakinus hopes the film’s local sets will provide tourism revenue for the area after the its release.

“I think one of the big benefits of it is that it can create tourism dollars from people who will want to say ‘I’d like to stay at the Frederick Stegmaier Mansion,’ or ‘I’d like to go ride the trolley in Scranton,’ and that helps the cities,” Savakinus said.

“Shadows of the Past” hopes to finish filming next month, with a proposed release next fall. According to Savakinus, the film will premiere at local theaters and drive-ins upon its release.

Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society Director and Curator Tony Brooks was excited to hear about the project, and sees it as another opportunity to showcase the city’s historic homes.

“Wilkes-Barre has great architecture, great backgrounds for the film industry to film here,” Brooks said.

“I worked with a German documentarian on a film on Florence Foster Jenkins and we used the Hillard House on West River Street,” Brooks recalled. “It was the perfect backdrop to talk about the gilded age of Wilkes-Barre.”