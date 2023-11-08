🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A digital blueprint of James “Hollywood” Alberto’s travels on Sept. 16, 2021, was shown to the Luzerne County jury Wednesday, the fourth day of his homicide trial on charges he plotted the killing of Judith Comisky.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Detective Joseph Sinavage, an expert in digital extraction from electronic devices, produced a global positioning map showing the movement of Alberto, 35, and phone calls with the admitted killer, Charles Bierly, 25, on Sept. 16, 2021.

Sinavage said Alberto’s Iphone has him leaving his Howard Street, Wilkes-Barre, residence at 6:24 a.m., crossing South Main Street at South Street at 6:16 a.m., in the area of Old River Road and Amherst Street at 6:19 a.m., and within 75 feet of Comisky’s residence at 123 Willow St., at 6:25 a.m.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Julian Truskowki have argued during the trial Alberto had recruited Bierly to kill Comisky and took Bierly to Willow Street to show him Comisky’s house.

Sinavage further used video surveillance footage from Willow Street that depicts a man, who McLaughlin and Truskowski say is Bierly, walking alongside Comisky’s residence at 12:08 p.m., 12:15 p.m. and again at 12:17 p.m.

Earlier on Sept. 16, 2021, surveillance footage from US Gas at Butler and North Pennsylvania Avenue shows Alberto and Bierly arriving at the business in separate cars where Bierly pumped gasoline into a Hyundai Sonata before departing at 11:50 a.m., arriving at Firwood Avenue and Willow Street.

While at US Gas, Alberto sent Comisky two text messages at 11:32 a.m., stating, “Hey Judy,” and “Can I ask a question?”

Prosecutors argued the text messages were a ploy.

As Bierly had difficulty opening a numeric door lock on the side of Comisky’s house, surveillance footage showed him walking away at 12:08 p.m., and called Alberto.

Bierly returns to Comisky’s house and a second attempt to open the numeric door lock was unsuccessful. Bierly walks away again and calls Alberto at 12:10 p.m.

Footage showed Bierly returning to Comisky’s house a third time and managed to get inside.

Bierly testified earlier this week saying he shoved a .32-caliber revolver into Comisky’s chest that failed to fire before grabbing knives from the kitchen he used to repeatedly stab her.

Bierly was captured by a surveillance camera walking away from Comisky’s house and called Alberto at 12:29 p.m., Sinavage testified.

McLaughlin and Truskowski argued Alberto wanted Comisky killed as he believed she was an informant for law enforcement.

In an attempt to conceal his alleged involvement, Alberto sent a third text to Comisky at 12:34 p.m. stating, “I guess not,” in response to his earlier test messages about wanting to ask a question.

Sinavage was the last prosecution witness to testify before McLaughlin and Truskowski rested their case.

Alberto’s attorney, Frank T. McCabe, presented one witness, Leo Edwards, who was inside US Gas on Sept. 16, 2021.

Edwards said he did not hear Alberto say he wanted anyone killed.

Alberto, charged with criminal homicide, criminal solicitation to commit criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, illegal possession of a firearm and burglary, opted not to testify in his defense.

Closing arguments are set for Wednesday afternoon.

Bierly pled guilty to third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22.