Dan Culver, left, Jason Berman, Phil Delsordo and Mayor George C. Brown conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, officially opening the pickleball courts at Barney Farms Park.

WILKES-BARRE — The highly anticipated pickleball courts officially opened at Barney Farms Park — and they’ve already seen some heavy use.

Similar to tennis, pickleball is a sport in which two or four players hit a plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high net until one side is unable to return the ball.

The new courts were done exclusively through the work of Department of Public Works employees, and they took just about three months to complete.

“When they first started working on this project, it was nothing but a barren, old set of paddle boards that hadn’t been used in many, many years. What you see now is two beautiful pickleball courts,” said Mayor George Brown during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

According to DPW laborers Phil Delsordo, Jason Berman and Dan Culver, the custom project proved to be quite the challenge.

“It was a little tough,” said Delsordo. “Everything you see here was custom top to bottom.”

In addition to clearing the area of overgrown trees and vegetation, painting the courts, installing new sidewalks and benches and landscaping the area surrounding the courts, DPW employees salvaged over 900 feet of fencing from the Gordon Avenue soccer fields to be refurbished for use in the construction of the courts.

“That fencing has been up in the soccer field for about 30 years and soccer balls were beating on it for all that time, so we had to pick and choose what we used,” said Berman.

“We had to cut it down, bend it — it took a lot. The fence was probably the hardest part,” Delsordo added.

Despite the challenges, all the hard work was worth seeing the court in action on Wednesday.

“This is pretty cool to see everybody using it. I hope it stays as popular as it is right now,” Berman said.

And if Forty Fort resident Scott Smith’s reaction is any inclination, the courts will be a hot commodity for quite some time. Smith had been avidly competing in pickleball games inside the Jewish Community Center in Kingston, but these new outdoor courts offer a much different arena, he said.

“I think this is terrific,” Smith said. “There aren’t a lot of outdoor court opportunities right now for pickleball, so this is really great.”

A former tennis player of 60 years, Smith says the newly adapted sport is much less tiring.

“Tennis kind of wears you out after a while, so this is a little bit of a smaller space to cover and that’s why so many older people love it,” Smith said.

“But the one thing I must say is that it’s gotten the identity as an old people’s game, and that’s just not true,” he added, noting that the best female player in the country is a 16-year-old.

And pickleball isn’t just age-inclusive; it’s economically inclusive as well, Smith said.

“The start up cost to get involved is $50 to buy a paddle and a couple of balls and then you’re in the game.”

The two pickleball courts at Barney Farms Park will soon be joined by more, Brown promises.

According to him, the city has plans to put two additional courts where the tennis courts sit adjacent to the new pickleball courts at Barney Farms Park, as well as two courts at the Bog in Miner’s Mills.

“This is the beginning of pickleball courts in Wilkes-Barre. Pickleball is one of the most popular sports for people, so it’s going to turn into something really popular for the city of Wilkes-Barre,” Brown said.