“Our family couldn’t imagine them anywhere else.”

Adoptions celebrated at annual event

Luzerne County Children and Youth Services Administrator Katrina Gownley, in red dress, offers opening comments during the annual adoption celebration Wednesday at the Plains Township Holiday Inn. ‘Today is a celebration of you,’ she told the parents and children gathered for the event.

Aleksander and his new dad Sam Evanusa take advantage of the coloring table at the 30th annual Adoption celebration held Wednesday at Holiday Inn in Plains Township. ‘He’ll color all day,’ dad said.

Naomi Norcross, third from left, beams while she and her siblings color owls at the annual adoption celebration Wednesday. With her from left are Aidan Hoffman, Adalyn Boston and Akacia Boston. Naomi was adopted into a blended family because, dad Kevin Hoffman said, ‘it was a good opportunity to help her achieve in life.’

PLAINS TWP. — Kevin Hoffman and Alicyia Norcross already had five children before adopting Naomi, but look at her smile and you can see how she readily won their hearts.

“It was a good opportunity to help her achieve in life,” Kevin said when asked why they took her in. Besides, he joked, “After the third one it’s no big deal.”

Luzerne County Children and Youth Administrator Katrina Gownley smiled almost as much as all the children enjoying crafts, getting faces painted or just frolicking around the room at Holiday Inn in Plains Township before the official activities of the annual Adoption Celebration began. “We had over 82 children adopted this year,” she said.

Up to 43 were expected to show up for the celebration, which included brunch, some comments from Luzerne County Judge Jennifer Rogers, and guest speaker Det. George Keifer. But Gownley set the tone in her opening remarks, noting how complex and emotional adoption may become. “You know what it can be like. You get a call at 2 in the morning, and the child shows up with just a garbage bag of belongings.”

The celebration isn’t just about children finding permanent homes and new families, she said, it’s about the driving force that makes it happen: “Your love.”

“Today is a celebration of you.”

Many of the children took advantage of the face-painting opportunity set up right near the ballroom entry, with cats being particularly popular. That was Jenna Udzella’s choice, but her brother Aiden opted for a clown face, turning in the chair and smiling to show it off. Asked why they adopted, Michelle Udzella didn’t hesitate.

“Our family couldn’t imagine them anywhere else.”

