WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre arrested a man after a woman reported he punched her several times and chased her with knives inside their Scott Street residence early Friday morning.

Joseph R. Williams, 61, was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and terroristic threats. Williams was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $40,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the residence in the 300 block of Scott Street for a domestic disturbance just before 2 a.m. where a woman claimed Williams punched her in the head and chased her with two knives.

The woman claimed she lives with Williams who is her sister’s boyfriend. She also claimed Williams was under the influence of crack cocaine, the complaint says.

She told police after being punched in the head, she ran into a bathroom as Williams followed her and ripped a toilet paper dispenser off the wall and struck her with it, according to the complaint.

A knife was found on a kitchen counter and a second knife found on the bathroom sink, police reported.

Police said the woman sustained an injured mouth and a bruise near her right ear.