WILKES-BARRE — When Jacob R. Cartwright was jailed due to a protection-from abuse violation and faced forthcoming charges he yelled multiple threats directed at three Luzerne County judges and two assistant district attorneys, he cut himself and wrote in his own blood the name of a deceased corrections officer on a cell wall, according to court records.

Cartwright further yelled threats directed at corrections officers at the county correctional facility pledging to take pictures of their bodies, court records say.

Cartwright will remain jailed without bail that was denied by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township on Thursday when he was arraigned on six counts each of terroristic threats and harassment, five counts of retaliation against prosecutor or judicial officer, three counts of disorderly conduct and a single count of obstruction of justice.

According to the criminal complaint filed by county detectives and the sheriff’s office:

Cartwright appeared before Judge Richard Hughes on an allegation of indirect contempt of court due to a protection-from abuse order against him on Oct. 25. The hearing was held in Courtroom Two on the third floor of the courthouse.

Nearing the end of the proceeding, Hughes found Cartwright guilty of indirect contempt of court.

Cartwright began playing with a cellular phone as Hughes was continuing with the proceeding.

Cartwright’s behavior changed and became aggressive as he yelled multiple threats using obscene language directed at Hughes and two assistant district attorneys.

Hughes revoked Cartwright’s bail resulting in being taken into custody.

Cartwright continued his verbal assault by yelling threats toward Hughes and Judges Stefanie Salavantis and Tarah Toohil, including saying he knows where the judges reside.

Sheriff deputies took custody of Cartwright and escorted him out of the courtroom without resistance.

After Cartwright was jailed at the county correctional facility, a corrections officer noticed Cartwright cut himself and used his blood to write the name “Chris Moules” on the cell wall, a reference to Kristopher Moules who was killed during an altercation with an inmate on July 18, 2016.

Cartwright remained agitated while in prison and attempts to calm him down failed, the criminal complaint says.

When Cartwright was advised by corrections officers he needed to be moved to another cell, Cartwright replied, “Sui up you (expletive expletive) and (expletive) your (expletive) daughter,” the complaint says.

Cartwright threatened to kill corrections officers and take a pictures to send to their families, according to the complaint.