WWII veteran Willis Ide, honored at parade, reflects on war, siblings who served

Willis Ide holds up a portrait of himself from World War II. He joined the U.S. Army in 1943, less than a year after graduating from Dallas Borough High School. He was one of seven brothers from his family to serve in the military — four in World War II, three in Korea. ‘And they all came home,’ Ide said. ‘But now I’m the only one left.’

Outstanding Veteran Willis Ide had to hitch a ride on an LCTA mini bus after the convertible he was to ride in broke down. His wife Lois stands next to him.

Willis Ide waves from the reviewing stand as Mayor George Brown and other dignitaries look on.

SWEET VALLEY — Spry and still driving at 99, Willis Ide answered the door with a smile and a friendly handshake, offering pleasant greetings before sitting down at the kitchen table to discuss events of 80 years ago.

How old was he when he joined the U.S. Army?

“Take a look at my picture,” he said with a grin, gesturing toward the sepia-toned portrait of a smiling, baby-faced young man in uniform.

“I graduated in 1942 from Dallas Borough High School,” he said. “I went into the service in March of ’43.”

The young man in that picture would see action in one of the most critical battles of World War II, earning two Bronze Stars.

He received another honor this week, receiving the Outstanding Veteran Award from the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Committee and chosen to ride in style for last Sunday’s parade. While he was supposed to travel in a convertable there were some mechanical issues, so Ide and wife Lois traveled the route in a Luzerne County Transportation Authority minibus.

Still, he had a chance to wave to those who turned out, and gave brief remarks on the reviewing stand set up on Public Square.

“I explained that I was accepting this in honor of my brothers who were in service with me,” Ide said.

Ide had 11 siblings. He was one of seven of the boys who served in the military — four in World War II, three in Korea.

“And they all came home,” Ide said. “But now I’m the only one left.”

A proud father and grandfather, Ide was honored that family members suggested his name for this year’s parade honor, and that the committee saw fit to bestow it.

Ide served under General George Patton and took part in the Battle of the Bulge as a member of the 135th Radio Intelligence, helping to track down German code so General Patton would know which decisions to make regarding military action. He suffered a serious injury that required surgery, but despite being discharged in 1946, he soon signed up for another three years of service, until 1949.

He has many mementoes of that service, including the uniform hat and jacket he once wore, and binders full of documents, photos and maps.

Of the Ide boys who served in World War II, his oldest brother was a Marine gunner on a bomber in the South Pacific. His next brother “helped chase Rommel out of Africa.” And a younger brother was in the infantry, also seeing action during the Battle of the Bulge.

Generally regarded as the last major German offensive of the war, the fighting took place in late 1944 and early 1945 in the heavily forested Ardennes region of Belgium, France and Luxembourg during a frigid winter. The U.S. ultimately prevailed — helping pave the way for Allied victory — but also suffered heavy casualties.

The Bronze Star, of which Ide was awarded two, “may be awarded to individuals who, while serving in any capacity with the Armed Forces of the United States in a combat theater, distinguish themselves by heroism, outstanding achievement, or by meritorious service.”

Ide said he suffered injuries while trying to tear down an equipment installation to prevent it from being captured by advancing Germans, and was transported to a hospital in France for surgery.

After his recovery, he would hitchhike through Germany in order to rejoin his unit there.

“I had to hitchhike to Eisenhower’s headquarters in Frankfurt, then found out my outfit was down in Munich,” Ide said.

During that odyssey, Ide met some German soldiers who had an ominous — and obviously impossible — suggestion, as they apparently feared the Soviet Red Army more than they feared the Americans.

“They said, ‘why don’t you guys stay here and we’ll take on Russia,’” Ide recalled. “They knew what Russia was gonna do.”