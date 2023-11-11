🔊 Listen to this

The Northeast Regional Office of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection held a donation drive at its Wilkes-Barre office to collect funds for the Weinberg Food Bank to help needy families for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. DEP employees collected a total of $1,570.

Roy Baker, from the DEP Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation, spearheaded the drive.

Shown is Baker presented a check to Amanda Brueckler, CEO of Weinberg Food Bank.