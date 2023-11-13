🔊 Listen to this

At the ripe age of 81, after a life filled with service for his community, William M. Van Horn, justice of the peace of Kingston Borough for 25 years, died at his home at 186 S. College Ave. on April 10, 1930.

Known today as magisterial district judges, the position was called a squire back in the day.

“Squire Van Horn was probably the oldest and best known office holder in this section of Luzerne County. He was a councilman, burgess and school director of Kingston before being elected as justice of the peace 25 years ago,” reported the Wilkes-Barre Evening News on April 11, 1930.

What follows with any death of a parent is tasked to their children to clean their house.

Van Horn’s daughter, Grace Van Horn, who married George Fagan, made a remarkable discovery inside her father’s South College Avenue residence in November 1930.

“Three bills, bearing dates indicating they were printed about the time of the American Revolution, were discovered recently by Mrs. George Fagan of South College Avenue while she was looking through possessions of her father, the late Squire W. M. Van Horn,” reported the Wilkes-Barre Record on Nov. 14, 1930.

The newspaper story reported the Continental money had a face value of 48 Spanish milled dollars according to a description printed in the quaint old type face on one side of the yellowed paper.

Oldest of the three was dated 1775 and bore the inscription: “This bill entitles the bearer to receive three Spanish milled dollars, or the value thereof in gold or silver, dated May 10, 1775,” with the words “The United Colonies.”

The second bill dated 1775 had a value of $5 and the third bill dated 1778 had a value of $40 Spanish dollars, both had the words, “The United States.”

“On two of the bills, it is difficult to read the names signed but on the oldest of those are R. Tucknick and Rob Roberts.”

A search of R. Tucknick and Rob Roberts on ancestry.com was unsuccessful.

The Record story reported the bills measured three inches by four inches and were printed on one side only.

“Ancestors of the late Squire Van Horn were American pioneers and were here at the time of the American Revolution as it is possible that the money has been in the family as a relic decade after decade and was forgotten until found by Mrs. Fagan,” the Record reported.