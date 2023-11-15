🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright on Wednesday announced $250,000 in federal funds have been awarded to the Dallas Township Police Department to hire two additional police officers.

Cartwright, D-Moosic, the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Commerce, Justice and Science Subcommittee, said the funding is the result of a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program.

Dallas Township Police is one of only 394 agencies across the country to receive this federal funding.

“As a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, I’ll always stand with our police and support their work to keep our communities safe,” said Cartwright, who oversees more than $70 billion in annual federal spending, including the budget for the Department of Justice. “In Congress, I’ll continue fighting to bring these federal resources home to support local law enforcement all emergency first responders.”

Dallas Township Police Chief Doug Higgins thanked Cartwright for securing the funding.

”The key to our success is our community,” Higgins said. “This award will allow us to further engage officers with the community, a vital part of community policing.”

Cartwright said the COPS Hiring Program (CHP) is a competitive award program intended to create and preserve jobs and increase community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.

“The community policing approach focuses on forging trust between law enforcement and the members of the communities they serve,” Cartwright said.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.