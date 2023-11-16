Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
PLAINS TWP. — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will host a Veterans Day Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. at The Woodlands Inn & resort, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Township.

The event is being held in memory of U.S. Army Pvt. Stephen Giza. All veterans will be admitted free of charge. Cost for guests is $20.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 570-825-1690. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Checks can be made payable to: Luzerne Foundation. Sponsorships are also available by calling the Luzerne Foundation at 570-822-2065.

