CASA of Luzerne County volunteers represent children’s interest in the court system

Mary Kay Pivovarnik, Executive Director at CASA of Luzerne County, speaks to six new advocates that were sworn in on Thursday by Judge Jennifer Rogers. At left is Jade Levi, CASA’s Program Director.

Regina Graham is sworn in as a CASA advocate by Luzerne County Judge Jennifer Rogers on Thursday. Looking on are the five other advocates that were sworn in, from left: Kevin Lloyd, Solmari Vince, Kevin Lloyd, Misho Vance and Rebecca Rigle.

WILKES-BARRE — At Thursday’s swearing in of six new Court Appointed Special Advocates, Mary Kay Pivovarnik, Executive Director CASA of Luzerne County, said their nine-week training journey is over, but a new journey of being the voice of children is just beginning.

“This will be the first time for these children to have someone in their corner,” Pivovarnik said. “During this time of giving thanks, I want to thank each of you for volunteering for this program. And as we move on to the season of believing and having hope and faith, know that at times you will hit a bump in the road and get frustrated, but know that joy will also come.”

Pivovarnik said a CASA is a trained community volunteer, appointed by a judge, to represent the best interests of an abused and neglected child (or sibling group) in court. She said volunteer advocates independently assess each child’s situation and dedicate themselves to learning all they can about a child’s unique history and experiences.

They then make informed recommendations to the Luzerne County Dependency Judges as to what permanent placement would be best for that particular child, and also what immediate services the child needs, whether it be educational, social, mental health, physical health, or cultural.

The swearing-in ceremony was held Thursday, in the Brominski Building. Luzerne County Judge Jennifer L. Rogers presided over the swearing-in ceremony where the volunteer CASA advocates each took an oath to represent the best interest of children who are in the dependency court system in Luzerne County.

Six of the seven new advocates were sworn in: Rebecca Rigle, Regina Graham, Solmari Vince, Brian Croke, Misha Vance and Kevin Lloyd. The seventh, Robert Fierman, was unable to attend the ceremony.

Jade Levi, CASA’s Program Director, said with the seven new advocates, CASA now has 63 total advocates.

Each advocate completed 36 hours of training over a 9-week period to learn about a variety of topics that are the root causes of child abuse and neglect which lead to children and families involvement in the dependency court system. Pivovarnik said this training has prepared them to advocate for the best interest of a child or sibling group whom they will be assigned.

“A volunteer CASA advocate is often the one constant a child has through the life of the case,” Pivovarnik said. “They can be the voice of the child or help the child find their own voice. They have ability to see the case as a whole and learn about the child, the family and the community in the process. A CASA advocate is a person who can build resiliency in a child who suffered trauma and this resiliency will help the child cope throughout their lives.”

Pivovarnik added that the impact of a child advocate is so difficult to measure because it’s so expansive.

“The advocacy affects the child for a lifetime,” Pivovarnik said. “I have said so many times, ‘If not for CASA, where would this child be?’”

According to information provided by CASA, children who have had CASA advocates are less likely to re-enter the dependency court system and achieve permanency through either reunification or adoption faster than children who have not had a CASA advocate.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Pivovarnik said CASA is on track to serve more than 125 children this year and has 25 children waiting for advocates.

The program is accepting applicants for volunteers for the spring training class.

Currently, there are more than 400 children in foster care in Luzerne County.

For more information, call the CASA office at 570-855-2247, or visit — luzernecasa.org — to learn more about becoming a volunteer.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.