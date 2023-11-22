🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Mayor George C. Brown’s $54.2 million balanced budget for 2024, a subject that sparked little discussion.

That is perhaps not surprising, as the budget had been thoroughly discussed at previous meetings and will not result in a tax increase.

Another item on council’s busy pre-Thanksgiving agenda proved more divisive, however.

Brown sought council’s approval to submit a $250,000 Statewide Local Share Assessment grant application, funded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, to be used for equipment purchases for the King’s College Occupational Therapy Program. The move prompted both opposition and support.

The program, which King’s College Chair of Occupational Therapy Jennifer Dessoye says is in the midst of accreditation, will find home in the former Times Leader building on North Main Street.

The grant will help fund equipment for eight labs inside the building including pediatric, inpatient, outpatient and innovation labs, as well an activities of daily living (ADL) room and space to host Go Baby Go activities for children with mobility issues.

Although most agreed the space will be a benefit for the college, members of the public urged council to consider the funding’s benefit to the city as a whole.

“I urge you to vote no for the King’s funding,” said Wilkes-Barre resident Angel Mathis.

“King’s is an asset to the community, but buying this doesn’t benefit the residents of Wilkes-Barre,” she added.

John Suchoski, of Wilkes-Barre, shared his own frustrations regarding the funding, citing a lack of student engagement with downtown businesses despite the proximity to campus.

“If we’re putting so much money into these schools, why aren’t we seeing anything come back for it? Why aren’t we seeing more students buying things here?” Suchoski said, suggesting the only businesses benefiting are Dunkin’ Donuts and local bars.

“I don’t have a problem with the schools, but their students come here, they get educated and then they leave. It’s not like we’re retaining a lot of these people here, so where is this benefiting us?”

Brown rose to make it clear that the applications for the LSA grants are just that — applications.

“These LSA grants are an application— it doesn’t mean that King’s will get it, but it means it will go before the people who will make the decisions in Harrisburg,” Brown said.

Councilman Bill Barrett showed his support not only for the grant applications, but for the local colleges as well.

“King’s and Wilkes have hundreds of people collectively working at these institutions here in Wilkes-Barre and thousands of students that are supporting the businesses in Wilkes-Barre as well. Businesses would be suffering if they weren’t here,” Barrett said.

“They are anchors for our downtown on both ends— they’re not going anywhere and we need to support them. If they have the opportunity to apply for some funding to assist them, I think it’s wonderful and I wish them all the luck,” he added.

According to Council Chair Mike Belusko, any money coming into the city is a benefit to the whole of Wilkes-Barre.

“I like to see the money coming into this city. If somebody here in the city doesn’t grab it, it’s going to go to other properties throughout the state,” Belusko said.

While most of council was in favor of King’s College’s grant application, Councilwoman Beth Gilbert spoke out against the agenda item.

“Historically, I’ve always voted against these types of grants and the reason for that is because I know how much I paid in tuition and I know how much these high administrative positions within the colleges make,” Gilbert said.

“That doesn’t mean that I don’t think this program is worthwhile, but my gut says this program will come to fruition with or without this LSA funding and I think the money could be used elsewhere,” she added.

The grant application was approved by council, with only Gilbert voting against.

Habitat for Humanity receives vacant lots

Also during Tuesday’s session, council heard from Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors member Bob Borwick, who urged members of council to see the value in transferring the vacant lots lots at 38-46 Carey Ave. to the nonprofit for just $1.

The nonprofit, which has served the area since 1992, builds simple, decent homes for Wyoming Valley families in need. The entirety of the home building (or restoration, depending on the property) process is completed with volunteer labor.

With the lots on Carey Avenue, Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity will be able to house three or four additional local families in need. And, according to Borwick, the benefits to the city are plentiful.

“We look forward to the opportunity to receive this property — which has obviously been dead in the water for quite some time — that we can place multiple houses on, which will definitely spark up the neighborhood,” Borwick said.

Belusko, who represents District A in which the lots sit, questioned the nonprofit’s selection criteria, namely in terms of income limits.

According to Borwick, the selected applicants are chosen based on both their financial need as well as ability to pay back a mortgage. Plus, new homeowners means more taxes, he said.

“We’re giving people the opportunity for home-ownership who might not have ever been homeowners, and it’s going to put people on the tax rolls for the city,” Borwick said.

Brown urged council to vote in favor of the lot transfer, citing a home near his own that was built by the nonprofit to be a positive addition to his neighborhood.

“There’s a Habitat house a few houses from where my home is and it’s one of the nicest houses on the street— it’s well-kept and they’re wonderful neighbors,” Brown said.

If nothing else, the transfer offers a chance to revitalize the unused space, he said.

“Those lots have been listed since I became mayor four years ago and we’ve had people who have shown interest, but they just never came through. This way, if we can turn this into a Habitat community, it’s definitely going to happen and that neighborhood will be cleaned up.”

Members of the public also encouraged the approval of the transfer, again citing personal examples of how Habitat homes have changed the community for the better.

“I think it’s a really good idea to support Habitat for Humanity. I know people who grew up in this area and that’s the only way they were able to become homeowners,” Mathis said.

“I’m for the Habitat for Humanity properties,” Suchoski echoed.

“I haven’t seen a bad property that they have in the whole town, so they seem to be all successful projects and we should keep that going. Plus, that property has been sitting there for a while and it’s just a waste,” he added.

Council unanimously voted in favor of the transfer.

Council also approved:

• Authorizing the proper city officials to submit a $500,000 Statewide Local Share Assessment grant application funded by Commonwealth Financing Authority of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to be used for the Hazel Street Retaining Wall Repair Project