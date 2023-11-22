🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre entered a not guilty plea to charges he asked a woman not to testify against him at his upcoming trial on allegations he intentionally ran over her with his Ford F250 pickup truck in 2021.

Thomas Simonson, 50, of Bowman Street, is facing separate trials in Luzerne County Court involving the same woman.

Plains Township police charged Simonson when he ran over the woman’s left side and head with his truck behind a residence on Tamarac Road on June 21, 2021, according to court records.

The woman was Simonson’s girlfriend at the time.

Court records say the woman was camping in woods as Simonson showed up to talk about their relationship. As they argued, the woman stood in front of the truck and Simonson accelerated forward, running over her body, court records say.

Simonson was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, aggravated assault, accidents involving injury, simple assault, reckless driving and other offenses.

His trial on the alleged incident in June 2021, is scheduled to begin Dec. 18 before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

As that case proceeds in court, police in Plains Township say Simonson confronted the woman at her residence on May 30 and asked her not to show up to testify, court records say.

If the woman honored his wishes, she reported Simonson pledged to take care of her in the future, according to court records.

Police charged Simonson with intimidation of witness or victim and driving with a suspended license for the incident on May 30.

Simonson entered a not guilty plea to the intimidation charge during his formal arraignment before Sklarosky on Tuesday.

Sklarosky scheduled Simonson’s trial on the intimidation charge to begin Feb. 12.