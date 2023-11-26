🔊 Listen to this

Shawnee Fort DAR Chapter Regent Kathleen Smith and Chapter Literacy Promotion Chair Nadine Dreier are pictured at the Wyoming Valley West State Street school with Superintendent David Tosh, librarian Jennifer Nankivell, curriculum director David Novrocki, Principal Timothy Needle, librarian Mary Stanitis, school counselors Maureen Boich and Santina Prociak, and Assistant Principal Kevin Haile.

The Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently donated copies of “Get Set, Get Ready: A Tour of Wilkes-Barre with Tony and Debi” to the Dallas Middle School and the Wyoming Valley West State Street School.

Each school received five copies of the book, which offers a historical tour of Wilkes-Barre for children.

In the book, a Times Leader paperboy named Tony sets off, “bike-a-blazing,” to show his new friend, Debi, sights that “are truly amazing.” The two young people visit everything from the River Common and the Luzerne County Courthouse — “It’s the BIGGEST building I ever saw,” Debi exclaims — to the “magnificent Market Street Eagles,” Kirby Park, the Irem Temple, the Osterhout Library, and the Fine Arts Fiesta.

Written by Maddison Black and illustrated by Melinda Bennett, “Get Set, Get Ready” is available for $10 at the front desk of the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre, with proceeds to benefit the library.

The Shawnee Fort Chapter donated the books in honor of National book month. The DAR Literacy Promotion Committee, created in 1989, promotes adult literacy and involvement in literacy programs for children and adults.

If you have questions about membership in the DAR or its activities, please call Kathleen Smith at 570-704-9809 or visit the group’s public Facebook page.