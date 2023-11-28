🔊 Listen to this

At the developer’s request, Luzerne County Council members halted plans to vote Tuesday on a $3 million allocation for a hotel/convention center project at the former Hotel Sterling site on the corner of River and Market streets in Wilkes-Barre.

Council member Tim McGinley made the announcement before a pre-meeting hearing that had been scheduled to hear public comment on the proposed earmark. McGinley presided over the meeting Tuesday because the chair and vice chair attended virtually.

Council members said H&N Investment, which requested the funding, asked for more time to present additional information about the proposed project.

Council did not proceed with the public hearing.

H&N Investment had requested $3 million toward its $36.36 million project to construct a Gateway Hyatt Place Hotel and Conference Center.

H&N paid $700,000 for the land and is working to secure a $21 million loan toward the hotel/conference center, project representatives have said. The state committed $7 million in grants toward the project to date, and there also is a $225,000 contribution from Hyatt. That leaves a gap of about $7 million.

The hotel portion would be five stories and contain 116 rooms. More than 3,000 square feet of retail space is carved out. The section fronting River Street is slated to house a 5,000-square-foot event space that can accommodate 300 to 350 people for conferences, weddings, lectures and other events.

The $3 million earmark would come from $6 million in community development funds the county set aside as a precaution in case the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, follows through with a $6 million penalty threatened a decade ago.

This sanction stems from a past county community development allocation of $6 million to redevelop the landmark Hotel Sterling that once stood at the site when it was owned by the nonprofit CityVest. HUD issued a determination that project should not have received $6 million because it did not create jobs or result in a revitalization project. The structure was condemned and torn down in 2013.

Some argue the county should not touch the $6 million kept in reserve unless HUD drops the threatened penalty, but the federal agency has not communicated any willingness to do so to date, officials have said. Others have argued using the set-aside funds on the Sterling site would be the best way to clear up the disagreement with HUD because the proposed project would address HUD’s original complaint that no development has occurred there.

Council has two more meetings scheduled this year.

In the past, council members have deferred such decisions during the “lame duck” period between general elections and the swearing-in of newly elected council members. A recent county law office opinion mirrored a past one that said matters that are not statutorily required, essential government functions should be deferred during a lame duck period. Five newly elected council members are set to take office Jan. 2.

