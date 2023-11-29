Recruiting medical professionals a key focus

Two state legislators from Luzerne County recently visited India as part of a delegation looking to strengthen business and cultural links with Pennsylvania, placing special emphasis on recruiting medical professionals.

Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, and Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, traveled to Gujarat state, on India’s west coast, earlier this month during a nine-day trip organized by the Indo-American Community of Scranton (IACOS).

“One of the primary goals of this trip was to create partnerships with medical schools to encourage more doctors and nurses to come to Northeastern Pennsylvania to combat hospital closures and long waits at emergency departments due to staffing shortages,” Kaufer told the Times Leader.

Kaufer was the author of Act 16 of 2022, which made it easier for international medical professionals to practice in Pennsylvania. Previous rules required international graduates to complete an extra year of training before they became eligible to apply for the same medical license here. Kaufer’s bill leveled the playing field so international medical students could apply for their medical license here after two years of training.

“Prior to the trip, I met with the president of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine to discuss opportunities with these colleges and universities to work together. I am confident that our local colleges and universities will form partnerships to meet these challenges plaguing our health care systems and provide mutually beneficial opportunities for these medical professionals,” Kaufer said.

During the trip Kaufer presented a copy of the legislation — along with the pen used by then-Gov. Tom Wolf to sign it — to Atul Patel, Chairman of the Board of Bhaikaka University.

“Beyond that, we met with industry executives in the solar energy, agriculture, and telecommunications sectors,” Kaufer added. “I am confident that these conversations will lead to major new investments and the creation of high-paying jobs and opportunities in Pennsylvania.”

Northeastern Pennsylvania is home to a growing Indian-American population, including a substantial number of residents represented by Ryncavage.

“In Mountain Top, our Indian-American community is a vibrant and integral part of our district. This delegation trip represents a unique opportunity to establish connections that can bridge the talent gap in healthcare and agriculture, benefiting not only our community but the entire region,” he said.

“The significance of this delegation trip lies in the potential to harness the wealth of talent within this community and strengthen ties with institutions in India, ultimately addressing critical shortages in doctors, nurses, and agricultural expertise. Also connecting current and new Indian-American residents with the resources they had back in their home country, such as banking,” Ryncavage said.

Kaufer said the group also met with the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, and other Gujarati elected officials to discuss forming a sister-state partnership with Pennsylvania that will encourage even more economic opportunities that will be mutually beneficial to both states.

As Pennsylvania played a crucial role in American independence, Gujarat was home to the founders of the modern nation of India, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi, Kaufer noted.

The trip captured the attention of The Times of India, which reported on potential partnerships that could arise as a result.

The lawmakers said they traveled at their own expense.

“This was the first trip organized by the Indo-American Community of Scranton (IACOS) and, while I am confident that the trip will be of great benefit to the Commonwealth, it was paid for personally and at no expense to the taxpayer whatsoever,” Kaufer said.