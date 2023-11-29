Grant funding will assist with replacing HVAC system

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mayor Carl Kuren on Tuesday said replacing the HVAC system in the township’s Municipal Building has been on his wish list for quite some time.

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, and state Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, visited the municipal building on Tuesday and presented Mayor Kuren and the township with a check for $215,000 in Local Share Account grant funding to assist with replacing the building’s HVAC system.

“This building was constructed in 1978 and the HVAC units, manufactured by the Singer Sewing Machine Company, are original to the building,” Mayor Kuren said. “I thank Sen. Flynn and Rep. Pashinski for supporting our LSA grant application, making this project possible.”

Pashinski said anytime he can work to help secure funding for the community, he will.

“I must thank Sen. Flynn and Mayor Kuren for their work on this project,” Pashinski said. “These outdated HVAC systems have needed replacements for a long time. These nine new and more efficient PTAC units come just in time for the winter as they will create improved heating systems for those who occupy this building for its day-to-day operations.”

Flynn said the upgrades strengthen the local infrastructure and make it more sustainable.

“I’m happy to help Wilkes Barre Township’s efforts to enhance the municipal building’s HVAC system through the LSA and create a more energy efficient space for everyone,” Flynn said.

Flynn and Pashinski said the grant was awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority through its Local Share Account program.

LSA funding is generated from casinos located in host or contiguous counties and distributed by the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The grants are designed to help economic development, job training, community improvement and public interest projects.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.