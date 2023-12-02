🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown presented certificates of appreciation to members of the Latino community who donated Christmas lights and decorations for Public Square.

“It’s my pleasure to thank you for what you all have done for the city,” Mayor Brown said. “It’s truly amazing what the Latino community is doing for the city of Wilkes-Barre.”

The mayor presented certificates to Miguel Perdomo, Casa Blanca Restaurant; Paulino Nunez, D&N Furniture; Carlos DeLeon, La Tolteca Bar & Grill; German Torres, Taco Paraiso and Smoothie Paraiso. Absent was John Marquez, owner of Bravo Supermarket, and Geraldo Borrero, pastor of Iglesia Leon de Judas Church.

“We wanted to do this last year, but we were too late in with our request,” said Nunez. “This year, we got together earlier and got it done.”

Mayor Brown thanked each of the Latino business owners for their generous contribution which, he said, “has been a wonderful and festive addition to Public Square.”

The group said their goal was to spread joy and festivity among residents.

The donated lights illuminate the Christmas tree and ice skating rink on Public Square.

Mayor Brown said the lights will serve as a symbol of unity and giving, reflecting the goodwill and sense of community that define the city, and the businesses hope that their collaborative effort exemplifies the richness and diversity of the community.

“We believe that the decorations are a beautiful addition to the Christmas tree and ice skating rink on Public Square that the City of Wilkes-Barre already provides and will help create a warm and welcoming atmosphere during the holiday season,” Nunez said. “We are pleased to invite families and individuals of our community to visit downtown Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square and enjoy the new lights, capture precious moments through photographs, and revel in the festive ambiance.”

