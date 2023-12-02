Home News Joe and Kevin’s weekly football picks NewsSports Joe and Kevin’s weekly football picks By Times Leader - December 2, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. Check out Joe and Kevin’s weekly football picks. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre fog enter location 43 ° F 47.9 ° 37.3 ° 96 % 2.2mph 100 % Sat 51 ° Sun 48 ° Mon 48 ° Tue 39 ° Wed 37 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content