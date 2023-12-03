🔊 Listen to this

The holidays have always been known for the “hustle and bustle” associated with shopping, running errands and heading out to visit families and friends.

But if we are all going to have, as Burl Ives would sing, “a holly jolly Christmas,” then please take your time when you are behind the wheel.

My friends at AAA Mid-Atlantic say that while the holiday season is often characterized as a time of merriment and good will toward others, it can also be the season of distraction, impairment and stress behind the wheel.

“The holidays are considered a time of warmth and happiness,” said Jana Tidwell, public affairs manager, AAA Mid-Atlantic. “But those images can be marred by heavier traffic congestion, the hustle and bustle of shopping, family tensions and overwhelming expectations. When drivers bring holiday stress and heightened emotions to the roadway, the results can be deadly.”

AAA says that while shopping for gifts and enjoying time with family and friends are staples of the season, many of these components of the holidays can also contribute to greater risks for road users.

Heightened traffic congestion, along with a whole host of human and environmental factors, can set off road rage behaviors over the holidays.

This could include everything from shoppers trying to finish their gift lists to those enduring heightened financial or family tensions.

Though road rage often comes to mind, aggressive driving includes a whole host of unsafe driving behaviors — such as weaving through traffic, running traffic lights, tailgating and speeding.

When aggressive driving becomes extreme or violent, road rage can erupt.

But, AAA says flaring tempers aren’t the only risk heightened over the holidays.

Although drunk driving is a problem on our nation’s roadways every day, it’s more prevalent during the holidays, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

During the New Year’s and Christmas periods in 2020, there were 209 drunk-driving-related fatalities, all 100% preventable.

According to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) data, last year in Pennsylvania from Nov. 1, through Dec. 31, there were 22,224 crashes resulting in 188 fatalities. There were 1,532 alcohol-related crashes resulting in 49 fatalities; 619 crashes due to speeding resulting in 26 fatalities; 1,109 aggressive driving crashes resulting in 17 fatalities; and 1,967 distracted driving crashes resulting in nine fatalities.

A new report by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety identifies six types of drivers by analyzing risky driving behaviors.

The most common dangerous behaviors were speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving.

The six driver profiles identified by the latest Traffic Safety Culture Index (TSCI) are:

• Safe Drivers (41.2%) – Few in this group reported engaging in any risky driving-related behaviors. More women (57%) than men composed the Safe Drivers group.

• Distracted and Aggressive Drivers (17.3%) – These drivers predominantly engaged in both distracted driving and aggressive driving behaviors.

• Distracted Drivers (15.0%) – These drivers reported engaging in distracted driving behaviors such as texting while driving.

• Impaired Drivers (1.3%) – This group reported they predominantly engaged in impaired driving.

• Most Dangerous Drivers (2.4%) – While the most dangerous group of drivers consisted of only a small percentage overall, they pose a serious risk to themselves and other road users, as they reported engaging in all risky driving-related behaviors. About 60% of the Most Dangerous Drivers were male.

AAA has these tips for avoiding the risks of dangerous behavior on the roadways this holiday season:

• Spread good will with courteous driving.

• Let the aggressor go on their merry way.

• ‘Tis the season to keep your cool.

• You don’t keep the naughty and nice list.

•Avoid adding to the noise, noise, noise.

• Party with a plan. Arrange for a designated driver or rideshare. Never drive impaired.

• Be realistic about your travel time.

• Enjoy the season. Slow down and take a mental break from time to time.

The holidays are times to savor. It’s a time when we can gather and celebrate and be thankful for all we have.

And remember, Santa is always watching. He know when you’re bad and good.

So be good, for goodness sake.

Especially behind the wheel.

