🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Multiple track marks were observed on the arms of Jennifer Travinski, a physician’s assistant testified Tuesday, at Bebee Medical Center in Delaware where she was taken by her daughter, Abigail Pero, during a weekend vacation at Rehoboth Beach in August 2021.

At the time, Jennifer Travinski was 23 weeks pregnant.

Pero testified Monday she initially believed her mother was suffering from morning sickness until she learned at the medical center she was under the influence of an illicit drug.

Michael Nogan, a physician’s assistant at Bebee Medical, testified on the second day of Jennifer Travinski’s Luzerne County jury trial on allegations her 16-day-old daughter, Ayra, died from consuming breast milk contaminated with fentanyl in November 2021.

Nogan was called to testify via video by First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski in an attempt to show the jury Jennifer Travinski’s drug addiction and negligent behavior caused Ayra’s death.

Jennifer Travinski is charged with third-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Nogan said he treated Jennifer Travinski at the medical center on Aug. 4, 2021. During the treatment phase, Jennifer Travinski admitted she used heroin the previous day.

During the evaluation, Nogan said Jennifer Travinski’s medical report listed track marks were observed on her arms. Nogan listed on the medical report Jennifer Travinski was suffering from heroin withdrawal.

Nogan further testified from Jennifer Travinski’s medical report that she left the facility against medical advice on Aug. 5, 2021, indicating she wanted to go to a treatment facility closer to home.

Jennifer Travinski and her husband, Gary Edward Travinski, were charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre in November 2022, following a year-long investigation into Ayra’s death.

Ross and Levandoski are attempting to convince the jury the infant died from adverse effects of fentanyl exposure complicating acute pneumonia.

Jennifer Travinski’s attorney, Demetrius Fannick, said she may have been careless and irresponsible, but her actions did not rise to the level of murder.

Shawna Williams, a director at Luzerne County Children and Youth Services, testified the agency received a Child Line report on Nov. 16, 2021, indicating Jennifer Travinski was a drug addict and gave birth to a girl days earlier.

Pero during her testimony Monday admitted she made the complaint to Child Line.

Williams said it took some time to find the Larksville address of Jennifer Travinski where she and Gary Travinski were requested to submit to drug testing on Nov. 22, 2021.

Jennifer Travinski submitted her drug test the next day, Nov. 23, 2021, while Gary Travinski provided excuses and claimed to have submitted a urine sample on Nov. 25, 2021.

Neither prosecutors nor Fannick asked Williams the results of the drug tests.

Ayra died on Nov. 28, 2021, at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital, a day after then-Larksville police officer Bailey Comforti responded to the Travinski home for an unresponsive infant.

Comforti testified he performed life saving measures until medical emergency technicians arrived at the house.

Comforti said Jennifer Travinski was hysterical and crying, “Help my baby,” while he noted in his report Gary Travinski displayed no sense of concern and appeared calm.

Fannick is attempting to shift blame for Ayra’s death on Gary Travinski as when the infant was found unresponsive, Jennifer Travinski was sleeping.

State Police Trooper Peter Smith, a member of Troop P Forensic Services Unit, is expected to testify Tuesday afternoon when trial resumes before Judge David W. Lupas.