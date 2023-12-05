Noteology offers candles, soaps, lotions and more

Noteology is filled with the sights and smells of candles, soaps, lotions and other products as it gears up for the holiday season. The business located at 537 Wyoming Ave. in Scranton is owned and operated by Danielle Fleming.

Fleming grew up in Clarks Summit and is a graduate of Abington Heights High School class of 1996. She furthered her education and has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Moravian College and a master’s in Mental Health Counseling and an M. Ed in instructional leadership from Marywood University.

She began making scented products out of her home kitchen. She then taught herself the art and science of perfumery and built her first company, a brand that sold eco-friendly scented personal care products and candles.

She sold her products across the United States, Cananda and Japan in her first start-up venture. Gift boutiques and spas carried the line, including Marriott and Ritz Carlton Spas, Whole Foods Market, Hallmark Stores and QVC.

She honed her craft by studying the highly regarded method of olfactive training of olfactive training and creations by Jean Carles a French perfumer. She holds certification in the technique and language of Perfumery from Cinquiene Sens, a Parisian perfumery training school for fragrance professionals, according to the Noteology web page.

The business makes fine fragrances and candles. It also makes soap, lotions, home sprays, body creams, wax melts, lip balm, shower streamers and fizzy bath bombs.

Noteology was first located on the second floor on the corner of Claremont and South State Street in Clarks Summit. When the business outgrew that space, it moved to 320 South St. for the years 2002 to 2006. The business moved to Scranton in 2007. Noteology returned to Clarks Summit at 312 South State St. and has since returned to the Scranton location.

The present location on Wyoming Avenue has 9,000 square feet with a large retail shop. The business also has a shipping and manufacturing area with a dock and freight elevator. All products are made on site.

“From a researcher perceptive, I love learning how each person connects differently to a scent,” Fleming said. “That’s really the backbone of custom perfume and candle studio. The customer personally connects to different aromas, and we use expertise to blend them proportionally so they smell good and feel amazing. For a creative perspective, I really enjoy building experiences and developing new products and scents. For a personal perspective, I enjoy working with building my team and building relationships with our customers.”

Noteology is a family business as she owns the business with her husband Mark Bonfiglio, her mother Donna Fleming and aunt Sharon Mogck. They have worked in the business since the beginning.

Fleming and her husband own thre other businesses.

• Olfactif, a niche fragrance subscription box company

• FLX Escape Vacation Rentals, a vacation rental company with six properties in the Fniger Lakes Region of Upstate New York

• Grouse Hill Maple Farm, a micro maple farm where maple sugar is produced and offer an Adopt A Maple program

Noteology offers Custom Perform Studio and a Custom Candles Studio where people can create their own scents and candles. Children birthday parties, bridal and bachelorette parties can also be booked for scents and candles.

Noteology offers several items through its “Christmas in The Abington’s” collection. This includes home spray, soaps, candles and lotions. Modern Vintage Home in Clarks Summit sells the candles.

It also sells Clarks Summit, Waverly, Dalton and Tunkhannock Christmas ornaments.

“Customers are the lifeblood of our business. Without them, there would be no Noteology. We are blessed to have a very loyal customer base who appreciate the craftsmanship, integrity in ingredients and wonderful aromas that we provide,” said Fleming.

Items can be purchased online or in the store. The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday.