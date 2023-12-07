🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The Salt & Pepper Pub in Nanticoke has temporarily closed.

The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page:

“We regret to announce that Salt & Pepper Pub will be temporarily closed, we are unsure of what the future will hold for our location sadly due to a lack of business.

“With that being said, for those amazing guests that did come and support us, we want to truly thank you for your business!”

The posting lists a phone number — 570-822-2992 — for people to call with questions or concerns.

The Friedman Hospitality Group purchased the restaurant at 14 North Market St., that was called Giuseppe’s and changed the name to Grico’s South, which was a fine dining restaurant. When that failed, the restaurant was changed over to Salt & Pepper Pub.

