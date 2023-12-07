🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Did Jennifer Travinski carelessly feed her newborn breast milk contaminated with fentanyl or did she intentionally ignore lactation education knowing the illicit drug would be transferred to her baby causing the infant’s death?

A Luzerne County jury will begin deliberations Thursday afternoon after Travinski’s attorney, Demetrius Fannick, and Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski offered closing arguments following a four day trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

Jennifer Travinski, 46, and her husband, Gary Edward Travinski, 41, were charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre and county detectives in November 2022, after a year-long investigation into the death of their 16-day-old daughter, Ayra Travinski, on Nov. 28, 2021.

Ayra was found unresponsive in the couple’s Highmark Drive, Larksville, home on Nov. 27, 2021, and was transferred to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital where she died the next day.

Lehigh Valley Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the jury Ayra died from adverse effects of fentanyl exposure complicating acute pneumonia.

Throughout Jennifer Travinski’s trial, Fannick shifted blame upon Gary Travinski and attacked the investigation and expert prosecution witnesses, while Levandoski and First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross argued she knowingly poisoned her infant with fentanyl passed through breast milk feedings.

Fannick said Jennifer Travinski does not want to escape responsibility but Ayra’s death was not murder.

“There is a lot of reasonable doubt of what has been alleged,” Fannick said during his closing argument. “This case, it quickly turned into a hot mess.”

Fannick asked the jury to consider the testimony of two prosecution expert witnesses: Dr. Peter Williams and Dr. Edward Mazuchowski, who are both forensic pathologist.

During their testimony, Williams opined fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin while Mazuchowski gave his medical opinion that fentanyl needs to be injected or ingested.

To illustrate his point, Fannick said they make fentanyl patches similar to a band aid.

Fannick acknowledged fentanyl was found inside the Larksville home and suggested Gary Travinski with fentanyl on his fingers transferred residue to Arya and, as babies do, stick their fingers in their mouths.

“If that is not reasonable doubt, I don’t know what is,” Fannick argued. “She did not murder her baby. She didn’t want her baby do die.”

For the jury to convict Jennifer Travinski of third-degree murder, Levandoski said they must agree Jennifer Travinski had malice knowing she was passing fentanyl through breast milk feedings.

Levandoski reminded the jury that all new mothers are educated with lactation classes and literature regarding the dangers of using illicit drugs and breast feeding, and Jennifer Travinski was no exception when she gave birth to Ayra at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center on Nov. 12, 2021.

Levandoski said Jennifer Travinski had knowledge her fentanyl use would endanger her baby, reminding the jury that Jennifer Travinski was taken to a hospital in Delaware while on vacation when she was 23 weeks pregnant for heroin withdrawal symptoms.

Levandoski further said when Jennifer Travinski signed herself out of the Delaware hospital, she was warned about the dangers of using illicit drugs while pregnant. And, Levandoski told the jury, Geisinger provides a comprehensive lactation consultation for all new mothers.

On the same day Ayra passed, Jennifer Travinski voluntarily gave a blood test upon request by State Police Trooper Caroline Rayeski, a member of the Troop P criminal investigations unit, and county Detective Charles Balogh.

Levandoski said analysis of Jennifer Travinski’s blood test showed 27 nanograms of fentanyl in her system.

“Finding the defendant of anything less than third-degree murder would be an injustice for baby Ayra,” Levandoski ended her closing argument.

Fannick’s closing argument was one hour while Levandoski took 30 minutes.