A Luzerne County heating assistance program customized to help moderate-income households typically shut out of such aid will open to applicants Tuesday, officials announced in the county courthouse rotunda Thursday.

Council had earmarked $2.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding for the program as part of a public relief package. It will provide $290 in assistance to eligible homeowners and renters.

More than 7,700 families can qualify for the program, which is “absolutely substantial,” said Jennifer Warabak, executive director of the nonprofit Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO), which is administering the program for the county.

“In CEO’s decades of operating heating and utility assistance programs, a program of this type is uncommon, and I would encourage all families of Luzerne County to apply,” Warabak said.

At CEO’s urging, council voted last month to set a minimum qualifying income to help households that are not eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or other available heating/utility aid.

Households of the following sizes will be eligible for the county program if their annual income falls between these minimum and maximum ranges, with the monthly income limits listed in parenthesis, according to CEO:

• Single, $29,160 to $43,740 ($2,430 to $3,645 per month)

• Two, $39,440 to $59,160 ($3,287 to $4,930)

• Three, $49,720 to $74,580 ($4,143 to $6,215)

• Four, $60,000 to $90,000 ($5,000 to $7,500)

• Five, $70,280 to $105,420 ($5,857 to $8,785)

• Six, $80,560 to $120,840 ($6,713 to $10,070)

• Seven, $90,840 to $136,260 ($7,570 to $11,355)

• Eight, $101,120 to $151,680 ($8,427 to $12,640)

These figures apply to gross income before taxes and other deductions.

In addition to the income requirement, applicants must reside in the county household seeking the funding and be responsible for paying for the household’s main or secondary heating source.

This includes renters unless their utility services are included as part of their rental cost.

Applicants don’t have to be delinquent on their utility bill or be out of fuel to be eligible. The program applies to all types of heating and deliverable fuels.

Proof of household income for the prior 30 days will be required as part of the application process.

How to apply

Applications will be online Tuesday at ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org.

Paper copies will be available at county government building entrances, active adult centers and CEO and state legislative offices, officials said Thursday.

If approved, the $290 checks will be payable to the applicants’ utility of choice. Approved applicants will receive notification of assistance letters verifying all information, Warabak said.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo thanked council members for their generosity in funding the program, saying nobody should have to choose between paying utilities and other essential needs. She also credited Warabak for her accessibility, willingness to help with this program and other efforts at CEO to help the disadvantaged, including the distribution of Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of county residents.

“She is a Luzerne County treasure,” Crocamo said of Warabak.

Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott said the county program would not be possible without CEO’s oversight.

“This will definitely help many families in need,” McDermott said.

Also speaking Thursday, Councilman Brian Thornton noted CEO has been addressing poverty since 1965.

Thornton said council had unanimously approved the utility assistance award and that he is “extremely gratified” to see it activated.

Councilman Tim McGinley said he and his colleagues had immediately identified the need to help struggling families and small businesses when the county received the American Rescue funding.

“We think we made a good effort in getting those needs addressed,” McGinley said, adding he is “thrilled” CEO agreed to set up and manage the utility assistance program.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.