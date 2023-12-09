Mrs. Claus, Rotary President Shelly Karavis, Santa and Rudolph. Submitted photo

<p>Janet Franchella, Eric Cheatley, Laura Keller and Lorree Levulis on Hot Chocolate duty.Janet Franchella,</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Tom and Suzanne Hogan feeling festive this holiday season.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

PLYMOUTH — The first Thursday in December is a great evening in Plymouth every year.

That’s because the Rotary Club of Plymouth, Plymouth Alive, along with the Plymouth Fire Departments, bring Santa Claus to town at Mayor Burns Monument on Carolina Street.

Kids were given glow sticks, hot chocolate and treated to an evening of well wishes and good thoughts for the holiday season.

Rotary President Shelly Karavis commented, “Bringing Santa to town gives the kids the opportunity to see Santa and gives us all a chance to see the hard work that Plymouth has done on their lights.”

Plymouth boasts 21 new candy canes this year, along with a “Seasons Greetings” sign as you enter town.

William O'Boyle
Bill O’Boyle is the Times Leader Media Group’s news columnist/staff writer. He has written for the Times Leader since April 2007, covering everything from municipal government issues, business, features, human interest, presidential races and local, state and national politics to breaking news. A Plymouth native now living in Plains Township, O’Boyle has been active in a range of community and sporting activities, including volunteering with Victory Sports for adults with mental and physical challenges.