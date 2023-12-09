🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — PennDOT says that work will continue for at least another week to correct a roadway drainage issue on Route 309 northbound.

Jessica Ruddy, PennDOT’s Community Relations Coordinator, said the work is being done by Fabcor, Inc., at a cost estimate of $190,000.

Ruddy said PennDOT engineers said water is leaching from under the pavement structure. She said numerous repairs were completed by PennDOT in the area during the past years to address the water issue.

This work included installing base drain across the travel lane and tying into existing base drain.

The work has required closure of the right lane on the northbound side of Route 309, coming down from Mountain Top.

Ruddy said the engineers have recommended repair by excavating the entire right lane and shoulder to 12 inches below concrete pave. They will then install pavement base drain near the outside edge of the right shoulder.

The estimated time-frame to complete all the work is about two weeks.

Work began on Monday, Dec. 4.

The work is being done to correct a problem that arose a year ago at the same spot. PennDOT attempted to fix a problem that was causing icy conditions for motorists traveling on Route 309 to and from Mountain Top.

PennDOT said an issue caused water to seep onto the roadway, creating icy hazardous conditions.

PennDOT cautioned drivers to take precautions coming down Route 309 from Mountain Top because one lane is closed to allow crews to make the necessary repairs.

PennDOT advises that when encountering a work zone, motorists should drive the posted speed limit, turn on headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

