‘Santa on the Square’ draws families to downtown WB to see St. Nick

Joe Krull, left, Marina Martin-Turnbach and Mimi Tosh, members of the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club, pass out free hot chocolate at Saturday’s ‘Santa on the Square’ event.

In between meeting Santa and sipping hot chocolate, ice skaters make use of the ice skating rink on Public Square during Saturday’s ‘Santa on the Square’ event on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

Four-year-old Zoey Urivazo, of Wilkes-Barre, hugs Santa Claus during Saturday’s ‘Santa on the Square’ event on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

Victor Nakano, 7, sits inside a city fire department vehicle on Saturday for the ‘Santa on the Square’ event on Public Square.

WILKES-BARRE — He made his list, he checked it twice and, on Saturday, he visited Public Square to spread some holiday cheer.

Before the City of Wilkes-Barre’s “Santa on the Square” event even began, lines of children and their parents weaved through Public Square, eager to tell Santa Claus which items donned their wish lists.

“I told Santa that I want a pair of light blue Nike shoes,” said six-year-old Andrew Wisneski Jr., of Nanticoke, after getting his picture taken with Old Saint Nick.

“He really wanted to see Santa,” said his father, Andrew Wisnecki Sr.

“Events like these are amazing and the kids really love them — and it gets them out doing something fun,” he added.

In addition to photos with Santa, the event offered live music from Polka Bandski and Strolling Christmas Carolers, free hot chocolate, tours of a City of Wilkes-Barre fire engine and free ice skates for use on the Ice Skating Rink on Public Square to join in on the holiday spirit.

And for some children, this holiday season marks their very first. Such is the case for Liam Davison-Troth, who turns one next month and met Santa on Saturday.

“I was surprised he didn’t scream — he was cool as a cucumber,” said Krystina Davison, Liam’s mother.

For Davison, the event offered a chance to start Christmas traditions with her son that they’ll keep up each year.

“I absolutely love this. It gives people the opportunity to come and just spend some time with their children — and for free,” she said.

According to City of Wilkes-Barre Special Events Coordinator Mike Slusser, that’s exactly what the event set out to do.

“We always enjoy doing things that are fun family events. We like to have people come downtown and have a fun time— especially for the kids,” Slusser said.

With Public Square filled with the sounds of children enjoying themselves — whether by posing with Santa, ice skating, touring the fine engine or grabbing a cup of hot chocolate — Slusser couldn’t help but feel as if the event was a hit.

“I got to drive Santa in, so when I came in and saw that nice line of all the kids excited to see Santa and saw the look on their faces when they met him, it was a great feeling,” he said.

The event comes just a few weeks after the city’s annual Christmas parade, in which Santa also made an appearance. The city puts on events such as these to keep downtown alive and welcoming, Slusser said.

“We like to keep all of downtown bustling during the holiday season. We love to have people down here shopping and having a great time— it really makes the city feel like it’s Christmastime and that’s important to all of us.”