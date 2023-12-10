Event set for Sat., Dec. 16 at Hanover Green Cemetery; aid needed with delivery, placing of wreaths

Wreaths are seen on Spanish-American War veterans graves in Hanover Green Cemetery.

HANOVER TWP. — The Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will again host a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the historic Hanover Green Cemetery, and they’re looking for some help from the community.

It’s not wreaths they need — the chapter has hundreds of them headed here this week — but help unloading the greenery, then placing them on veterans’ graves.

“People have been very generous, and we are very appreciative of all the past support,” said chapter Regent Kathleen Smith, who serves as location coordinator for the ceremony. “Help would be appreciated.”

Each December, the organizers of National Wreaths Across America Day and volunteers nationwide carry out the group’s mission “to remember, honor and teach” by laying wreaths at the graves of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 4,000 other locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

This year’s commemoration is set for next Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Hanover Green ceremony will begin at noon that day at the cemetery, where ceremonial wreaths will be placed in honor of the nation’s uniformed branches.

Again this year, Johanna Johnson and Jeff Whitney, from Scranton, will lay the wreath honoring the U.S. Marine Corps. They are the mother and stepfather of Larry Johnson, a Marine who was tragically killed in action at the age of 19.

State Rep. Alec Ryncavage will speak and place a wreath, while Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks, a veteran, also will be laying a wreath.

The public is welcome to attend.

Smith said the chapter needs help with two things:

• First, they will need assistance unloading the wreaths, which are expected to arrive on Wednesday evening, time to be determined.

• Second, they will need assistance placing the wreaths on graves at the cemetery.

Anyone interested in helping is asked to call or text Smith at 570-704-9809. If you’re looking to help with Wednesday’s unloading, it would be best to contact Smith by Tuesday night.

The Shawnee Fort Chapter was the first group to bring Wreaths Across America to the Wyoming Valley. Its choice of Hanover Green Cemetery was especially fitting. The burial ground was founded June 9, 1776. Among those whose remains rest beneath its rolling green hills are more than 1,600 people who served in America’s armed forces from the American Revolution to the modern era.

“It’s very important to honor the memory and sacrifice of these men and women who served our country, some of whom made the ultimate sacrifice,” Smith said.

You can learn more about the chapter and its work at https://www.facebook.com/shawneefortchapterdar.