DALLAS — A juvenile has been apprehended in connection with a series of threats that led to disruptions at the Dallas School District this fall, Dallas Township Police announced Thursday.

The juvenile has been petitioned to the Luzerne County Juvenile Court System. No further information about the suspect was released due to their age.

According to a release posted to the department’s Facebook page, local police worked in conjunction with the FBI on “an extensive investigation” into threats against the district which took place on Oct. 19, 23, 26, and 27.

The threats resulted in the evacuation or closure of the district.

Anyone with information on any threats is asked to notify the Dallas Township Police Department at 570-674-2003.